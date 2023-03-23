GOOD Meat receives FDA clearance for lab-grown chicken

How the meat is grown?

Cultivated meat is produced by growing a small sample of animal cells in steel vats with added nutrients before processing the cells into the meat. Companies dealing in cultivating meat argue that their products can provide environmental benefits, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions derived from livestock.

GOOD Meat has been selling its lab-grown chicken product in Singapore on a small scale since 2020. According to the FDA, the company's conclusion that its product is safe for human consumption has been accepted, stating that "foods containing or containing cultured chicken cell material [are] as safe as comparable foods produced by other methods."

Meat industry set to witness a revolution

Companies must obtain approval from the FDA and the US Department of Agriculture to sell cultivated meat products. The FDA's approval of GOOD Meat's product will clear the way for developing new technologies that could have significant implications for the food industry, particularly regarding sustainability and environmental impact.

GOOD Meat's co-founder and CEO, Josh Tetrick, expressed his pride in bringing the new way of making meat to the US and partnering with Chef José Andrés, calling him a hero.