GOOD Meat receives FDA clearance for lab-grown chicken
GOOD Meat, a company based in California specializing in cultivated meat, has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration, also known as (FDA) to sell its lab-grown chicken product, according to Reuters.
The approval certifies that the FDA has deemed the product safe for human consumption. The brand expects to receive a "no-questions" letter from the FDA after UPSIDE Foods' cultivated chicken breast was approved in November 2020. The company plans to sell its product initially at restaurants owned by Chef José Andrés, renowned for his global food security work.
How the meat is grown?
Cultivated meat is produced by growing a small sample of animal cells in steel vats with added nutrients before processing the cells into the meat. Companies dealing in cultivating meat argue that their products can provide environmental benefits, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions derived from livestock.
GOOD Meat has been selling its lab-grown chicken product in Singapore on a small scale since 2020. According to the FDA, the company's conclusion that its product is safe for human consumption has been accepted, stating that "foods containing or containing cultured chicken cell material [are] as safe as comparable foods produced by other methods."
Meat industry set to witness a revolution
Companies must obtain approval from the FDA and the US Department of Agriculture to sell cultivated meat products. The FDA's approval of GOOD Meat's product will clear the way for developing new technologies that could have significant implications for the food industry, particularly regarding sustainability and environmental impact.
GOOD Meat's co-founder and CEO, Josh Tetrick, expressed his pride in bringing the new way of making meat to the US and partnering with Chef José Andrés, calling him a hero.
“Since Singapore approved GOOD Meat for sale, we knew this moment was next. I am so proud to bring this new way of making meat to my country and to do it with a hero of mine, Chef José Andrés,” Josh Tetrick, co-founder and chief executive of Good Meat and Eat Just, said in a press release.
The nascent industry supporter, which includes around hundred and fifty companies around the globe, hopes that the lab-grown version can replace at least a small portion of the meat industry, supplying protein that does not involve the slaughtering of animals.
