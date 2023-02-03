Google's ChatGPT rival to be released in coming 'weeks and months'

Launched in November as a research preview, the chatbot has become hugely popular among users as it responds to questions in a conversational tone. With the ability to respond to and answer user queries directly, instead of sending them a bunch of websites to seek answers from, many have wondered if the chatbot could bring an end to Google's business.

A.I.: Google's competition or a companion?

Interesting Engineering previously reported that the success of ChatGPT sent Google's top brass into a red alert. CEO of the parent company Alphabet Inc., Sundar Pichai, reportedly asked multiple groups at Google to focus their attention on rolling out A.I.-based products.

We have already seen Google launch MusicLM, a tool that uses a text description to generate music in any genre, and it is likely that Google has a long list of launches in the pipeline.

However, the main question is how Google plans to use A.I. in its most popular product, the search engine. Google uses search queries to display relevant ads to users, bringing in billions in revenue for the company.

An A.I.-chatbot-like search engine could provide users with direct answers, something that Microsoft plans to do with its Bing search engine with hopes of making Google's search methods obsolete.

How will Google use A.I.?

As Gmail creator Paul Buchheit pointed out that A.I. has the potential to disrupt Google in the coming two years. With Microsoft strengthening its tie-up with OpenAI with another round of investment, it looks certain that the company's other products will also see more GPT-powered features embedded in the near future.