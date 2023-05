Artificial Intelligence has already infiltrated nearly every sector of our lives, including search engines.

Not long ago, we saw the advent of ChatGPT, an advanced language model developed by OpenAI. ChatGPT showcased the potential of AI in generating human-like text and engaging in 'meaningful' conversations. This development set the stage for the integration of AI in search engines.

Google, a frontrunner in the search engine industry, has recently introduced an AI-powered update to its core search product, aiming to enhance its competitiveness against Microsoft's Bing search, which utilizes OpenAI technology.

Although Google already boasts its own AI chatbot - Bard, Google AI Search leverages AI to enhance the precision and relevance of search results. Thus, it remains a preferred choice for informational queries and locating specific information online.