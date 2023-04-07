Google have finally developed a form of AirDrop with Nearby Share

But Google and Microsoft have finally worked this out after years of battling with various standards and technologies: In 2020, Google's Nearby Share protocol gave Android phones a way to share files like Apple's AirDrop. Now, with the help of a fresh beta that anybody can download, the same function is accessible on Windows PCs as well.

Since this new Google app is still in beta testing, installation can be challenging. However, it does function well, so setting it up is worthwhile, but check a few things first.

"Nearby Share is already installed on Android 6+ devices, so you do not need an additional app. You will need to download and install the Nearby Share Beta app for Windows. Once it’s ready, you need to make sure it’s visible to your Android device, then start sharing," Google explains.

"Windows computers running a version of Windows 10 and up — ARM devices not supported. Download Nearby Share Beta and ensure Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are enabled on your Windows PC." they added.

Other than that, setting it up is relatively simple. The first step is to get started on the Nearby Share page on Android. For the Windows app to download, click the "Get Started" button. Launch the app after installing it and log in using your Google account.