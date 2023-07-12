Google-backed Anthropic launches ChatGPT rival 'Claude 2'

Anthropic has launched Claude 2, their new general-purpose large language model, which they claim is a level up from other chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT. “Claude is easy to converse with, clearly explains its thinking, is less likely to produce harmful outputs, and has a longer memory,” said the company in a blog post.

This comes four months after the Google-backed company launched the first version of Claude back in March. Anthropic was founded by former OpenAI employees Daniela and Dario Amodei.

Trained on what the company calls Constitutional AI, Claude models have been trained to be helpful and politely refuse responding to questions that might be harmful. Claude models tend to perform well in open-ended conversation, search, writing, editing, outlining, and summarizing text, coding, and providing helpful advice about a broad range of subjects.