Google Bard AI: A Comprehensive Guide on Google's New Chatbot

The increasing use of AI in creative industries has also gained popularity recently. AI tools can generate content at scale and assist in the ideation phase, resulting in more efficient content creation. Additionally, AI can analyze data and user behavior, allowing companies to tailor their content to specific audiences.

Sundar Pichai's announcement of Google Bard Google

In this regard, several AI models have significantly impacted the creative industry. OpenAI's DALL-E can generate images from textual descriptions, and NVIDIA's StyleGAN can create realistic images of human faces, among other uses.

But what about Google Bard? What place does it have in creative industries? In this article, we will deeply dive into everything we know about Google Bard. Let’s start with how Bard works.

How Bard Works

Bard is powered by Google’s Language Model for Dialogue Applications or LaMDA. LaMDA is a group of conversational large language models (LLMs) that enable machines to converse with humans more naturally and engagingly. LaMDA uses transformer architecture, which weighs text inputs according to a learned measure of relevance, providing context allowing the AI to note relevant information in words throughout a sentence. Therefore, the conversation generated has a pleasant flow and seems natural.

LLMs are neural networks of up to 137 billion parameters, trained using self-supervised learning. Google’s LaMDA was pre-trained on 1.56 trillion words of web text and public dialog data. This includes but is not limited to, Wikipedia, code documents from programming websites, tutorials, etc., and dialogs data from public forums. This training data includes language from different genres and styles, such as fiction, non-fiction, technical, conversational, and more, providing a broad scope of data to train LaMDA's algorithm.

A simple neural network LearnDataSci/Wikimedia Commons

Compared to other AI writing tools on the market, such as Chat-GPT, Google Bard is still in the early stages of development. However, according to initial user reports, it can generate content in various formats, including poetry, song lyrics, and storytelling. It may also have a unique advantage over other AI writing tools in generating content responding to user inputs or prompts, allowing for a more interactive and collaborative writing experience.

In addition, Bard can draw responses from the internet, meaning it will always have the latest information. However, in familiar with ChatGPT, some users have pointed out inaccuracies in the information provided by Bard (in fact, Google lost $100 million in share value after Bard made a factual error in its first public demo), serving as a reminder that there is always the potential for error in the content produced by AI.