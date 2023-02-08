Google announces ChatGPT rival Bard’s testing phase and new updates

Google Lens has 10 billion-plus offers per month. And the tech gaint has now launched a feature to translate the whole picture, helping it to translate 'text into context.' The feature will be immediately rolled out to all existing android users.

Google will also enable its Android users with its Screen Search option, which allows them to search for any information or video, or image they might have open on any other app.

The firm is also expanding the rollout of its multi-search option that allows users to fix multiple points of interest while looking up specific information.

The feature is now live for all users and will be rolled out in all languages. The company said that the multi-search option will soon work with any image.

Google's Bard, AI-powered tool to remain in testing

Talking about its recently announced AI service Bard, the firm said it is powered by a lightweight model version of LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications).

According to Google, being a smaller model, it requires less computing power, thereby permitting the developers to scale to more users, resulting in more feedback.

The platform will be available only to "trusted testers" before it is made widely available to the public later on.