Google CEO confirms that chatbot AI is coming to Google Search

Google, the world's most widely used search engine, responds to billions of inquiries daily by providing information and links. Adding AI conversation to Google Search would make the technology more widely used and move it from an experiment to a standard way to find information. Moreover, this won't be the first time Google has experimented with AI in its products.

"We have a long history of using AI to improve Search for billions of people. BERT, one of our first Transformer models, was revolutionary in understanding the intricacies of human language. Two years ago, we introduced MUM, which is 1,000 times more powerful than BERT and has next-level and multi-lingual understanding of information which can pick out key moments in videos and provide critical information, including crisis support, in more languages." Google explained in a blog post.

"Now, our newest AI technologies — like LaMDA, PaLM, Imagen, and MusicLM — are building on this, creating entirely new ways to engage with information, from language and images to video and audio. We’re working to bring these latest AI advancements into our products, starting with Search," said the blog.

Following the explosive growth of ChatGPT in the latter part of last year, Google debuted Bard in February amid a rush of new generative AI tools and services. ChatGPT caught people's attention because it could write unusual poetry, give human-like answers to questions, and even write software. The number of active users on ChatGPT was anticipated to have surpassed 100 million by January, making it the web platform with the highest growth rate ever.