Google CEO confirms that chatbot AI is coming to Google Search

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the CEO of Google has officially confirmed that its proprietary search engine will feature an AI chatbot in the future.
Christopher McFadden
| Apr 07, 2023 06:12 AM EST
Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet.
Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet.

In an exclusive interview with the Wall Street Journal, Google CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed that Google Search would integrate an artificial intelligence chatbot very soon. This comes after news broke last month that Google gave people access to Bard, an AI chatbot similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Bard now operates independently of Google Search, has a queue for admission, and has its webpage. "Will people be able to ask questions to Google and engage with LLMs in the context of search? Absolutely," Pichai told the Journal, referencing the large language models that power AI chatbots.

Google, the world's most widely used search engine, responds to billions of inquiries daily by providing information and links. Adding AI conversation to Google Search would make the technology more widely used and move it from an experiment to a standard way to find information. Moreover, this won't be the first time Google has experimented with AI in its products.

"We have a long history of using AI to improve Search for billions of people. BERT, one of our first Transformer models, was revolutionary in understanding the intricacies of human language. Two years ago, we introduced MUM, which is 1,000 times more powerful than BERT and has next-level and multi-lingual understanding of information which can pick out key moments in videos and provide critical information, including crisis support, in more languages." Google explained in a blog post.

"Now, our newest AI technologies — like LaMDA, PaLM, Imagen, and MusicLM — are building on this, creating entirely new ways to engage with information, from language and images to video and audio. We’re working to bring these latest AI advancements into our products, starting with Search," said the blog.

Following the explosive growth of ChatGPT in the latter part of last year, Google debuted Bard in February amid a rush of new generative AI tools and services. ChatGPT caught people's attention because it could write unusual poetry, give human-like answers to questions, and even write software. The number of active users on ChatGPT was anticipated to have surpassed 100 million by January, making it the web platform with the highest growth rate ever.

As a result, other businesses rushed to launch their AI offerings, including Microsoft's brand-new Bing search. Comparing the new Bing to Google and other well-known search engines, you can see that it is a big step forward. It can provide responses and information that are more complicated thanks to the use of AI.

According to Pichai, Google is testing several new AI-powered search products, some of which would let users ask questions about their initial query. Additionally, Google has added AI capabilities to its Workspace tools, which include Gmail and Docs.

