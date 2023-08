Google is preparing its flagship Chrome browser for the coming "quantum apocalypse," the tech giant says in a blog post. While still largely theoretical, quantum computers should be orders of magnitude more powerful than classical computers and so could, in theory, best-existing encryption with ease. To this end, experts warn, steps must be taken to counter this emerging threat to cybersecurity.

Coming "quantum apocalypse"

The effectiveness of security technology, The Independent reports, largely hinges on mathematical problems that are difficult enough for computers to solve, ensuring the security of data. However, the advent of quantum computers could pose a major threat by quickly solving these problems and accessing data, which experts call the "quantum apocalypse." As a result, post-quantum cryptography has emerged to develop new strategies for securing data in the event of this potential future threat.