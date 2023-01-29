'This is bigger than ChatGPT': Google creates 'MusicLM,' text-to-music AI

Although MusicLM wouldn't be the first generative AI system for music, it is the first to create songs with "high-fidelity" and complicated composition.

The algorithm can produce songs that make sense for descriptions of "substantial complexity" after being trained on a dataset of 280,000 hours of music.

The system can build on existing melodies, whether they are whistled, hummed, sung, or played on an instrument.

It can also take a series of sequentially written descriptions and turn them into a musical "story" or narrative, according to Google researchers.

Additionally, MusicLM can be directed by a combination of a picture and a caption, or it can produce music that is "played" by a certain kind of instrument in a particular style.

Although the system can technically synthesize vocals, the results are far from ideal and have problems like distorted samples.

The copyright issues

The key issue for Google is the potential for MusicLM to use training data that contains copyrighted material in the songs that are produced.