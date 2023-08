There are often tell-tale signs when an image is generated with the help of artificial intelligence. Occasionally, the creator includes it in the image's description, while in other cases, one must watch for irregularities such as absent features, unusual green flowers, or oddly smoothed backgrounds.

However, there are synthetically produced images that are truly indistinguishable from reality. AI detection tools like Maybe's AI Art Detector are available to determine the extent to which AI has contributed to an image's creation.

Joining the league of AI detector tools, Google DeepMind, the tech behemoth’s AI arm, unveiled SynthID on Tuesday, which works on a two-pronged technology. This tool is capable of watermarking AI-generated images and can also recognize them.