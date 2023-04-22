Google's AI Bard can now help you write and debug code

Search engine giant Google has now equipped its artificial intelligence (AI) model Bard with the ability to write and debug code, Reuters reported. Increasing the scope of services provided by Bard is important for Google as it tries to catch up with Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

ChatGPT took the internet by storm when it was released in November last year, and Microsoft has been aggressively pushing to incorporate AI into its products. One such attempt is the revival of its search engine Bing which hopes to displace Google's dominance in the area.

Strengthening its AI will be key for Google to ensure that it does not lose its leadership position in the foreseeable future, and that would also mean equipping Bard with skills that GPT-4 has, such as writing code.

What can Google Bard do with code?

According to the Reuters report, Google has equipped Bard to write code in 20 programming languages which include the likes of C++, Java, and Python, among others. Additionally, the AI can also provide explanations for the snippets of code, a tool that would be extremely helpful for beginners.

Since Bard now has some level of understanding of the output a piece of code creates, it can also help in resolving issues with the code. All the user needs to do is type, "This code didn’t work, please fix it," for Bard to get to work again and make it work as desired.