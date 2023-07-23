Google executive warns robots may soon replace humans for sex

Google executive warns robots may soon replace humans for sexThe former chief business officer claims robots will soon simulate sex as well as humans.Loukia Papadopoulos| Jul 23, 2023 08:19 AM ESTCreated: Jul 23, 2023 08:19 AM ESTinnovationRepresentational image of robot simulated sex.Devrimb/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Speaking to YouTube host Tom Bilyeu of the “Impact Theory” podcast, a former senior executive at Google said that artificial intelligence-powered sex robots may soon replace human partners. Google’s research-and-development arm X's former chief business officer Mo Gawdat warned that AI will usher in a “redesign of love and relationships” that will see artificially-created encounters become as satisfying as real-life interactions. He explained that virtual reality and augmented reality headsets, like Apple’s Vision Pro or Quest 3, will soon be used to simulate sex. “You know, that’s actually quite messy,” he said. “It’s all signals in your brain that you enjoy companionship and sexuality, and — if you really want to take the magic out of it — it can be simulated.” See Also Related Sex Robot Samantha Gets an Update to Say "No" If She Feels Disrespected or Bored Sex Robots Could Actually Worsen Loneliness, New Study Says Company Invents Creepy Sex Robot that Breathes However, the question of whether these machines will be sentient remains. Will that be an issue for people seeking a real connection? Gawdat dismissed this argument.“Once again there is that huge debate of whether they are sentient or not. Does it really matter if they’re simulating sentientism so well?” said the former executive.“Does it really matter if the Morgan Freeman talking to you on the screen is actually Morgan Freeman or an AI generated avatar, if you’re convinced that it is Morgan Freeman? We get lost in those conversations of are they alive are they sentient, doesn’t matter if my brain believes they are, they are.”In 2019, a company invented a sex robot with chest cavities to mimic the way a real human breathes. The doll called Emma model was selling at the time for $3,500 (£2,799) and was reported to memorize clients' personalities so it can hold a conversation with them. It also came in a variety of faces and bodies and had the power to blink and make different expressions.However, in 2018, a team of doctors from the UK released a report noting that sex robots won't solve feelings of loneliness or reduce the number of violent sex crimes against female sexual partners and may actually make matters worse. The NHS doctors said in the paper that there was absolutely no evidence supporting the popular claim of sex robots reducing loneliness and violence toward women. “It remains unproven that intimacy ‘needs’ will be satisfied: there could be worsened distress,” the doctors wrote. “While a human may genuinely desire a sexbot, reciprocation can only be artificially mimicked.”Will Gawdat’s predictions come to be true or will humans always prefer a real human interaction?HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You This brain surgery shows potential to treat epilepsy, PTSD and even fearMystery object washed up on Australian beach may have come from spaceJapanese researchers find a simple and affordable way to store hydrogenMeteorologist uses Starlink RV to live stream tornadoes and save livesJames Webb Space Telescope observes massive kilonova explosion for first timeScientists discover a 100-year-old math error, changing how humans see colorDoes hot weather lead to increased violence? These researchers found a connectionINNengine's e-REX motor offers highly-efficient, 1-stroke engine technologyLaunched by a diamond? Unveiling Davemaoite's deep Earth mysteriesHarvard scientist 'obsessed' with anti-aging creates a youth cocktail Job Board