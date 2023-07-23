Google executive warns robots may soon replace humans for sex

Speaking to YouTube host Tom Bilyeu of the “Impact Theory” podcast, a former senior executive at Google said that artificial intelligence-powered sex robots may soon replace human partners.

Google’s research-and-development arm X's former chief business officer Mo Gawdat warned that AI will usher in a “redesign of love and relationships” that will see artificially-created encounters become as satisfying as real-life interactions.

He explained that virtual reality and augmented reality headsets, like Apple’s Vision Pro or Quest 3, will soon be used to simulate sex.

“You know, that’s actually quite messy,” he said. “It’s all signals in your brain that you enjoy companionship and sexuality, and — if you really want to take the magic out of it — it can be simulated.”