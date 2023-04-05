AI chip race: Google says its Tensor chips compute faster than Nvidia's A100

Google announced its Tensor chips during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic when businesses from electronics to automotive faced the pinch of chip shortage. While the chip was initially supposed to power its Pixel smartphone, the company has undoubtedly made rapid strides in its development. It has been using them to power its AI research.

AI-designed chips to further AI development

Interesting Engineering reported in 2021 that Google used AI to design its TPUs. Google claimed that the design process was completed in just six hours using AI compared to the months humans spend designing chips.

For most things associated with AI these days, product iterations occur rapidly, and the TPU is currently in its fourth generation. As Microsoft stitched together chips to power OpenAI's research requirement, Google also put together 4,000 TPUs to make its supercomputer.

Stock image of a super computer with thousands of chips piranka/iStock

Since these supercomputers are assigned massive tasks that a single chip cannot complete, the thousands of processing centers need to communicate among themselves. In a recent scientific paper, Google claimed it had custom-developed optical switches.

Google's PaLM model, the largest model it has publicly spoken about, was trained using a supercomputer consisting of 4,000 connected TPUs and a processing time of over 50 days. Google claims that its supercomputer can reconfigure connections between the chips on the fly, allowing it to extract performance gains from the assembly.