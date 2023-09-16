Google fined $93 million for deceiving users about tracking

Following a lengthy examination into its data practices, Google has agreed to pay $93 million to resolve claims that it misled customers about how and when their location information was being tracked and stored. The investigation was led by the California Department of Justice.

This is according to a statement released by California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office on Thursday.

Google is not unfamiliar to lawsuits. The company has been the target of legal action regarding privacy and data protection throughout the years.

Previous settlements tackled privacy and data collection

In 2012, Google and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reached a settlement regarding claims that Google Buzz's deployment violated users' privacy and employed misleading business practices. The agreement mandated that Google put in place a thorough privacy program and submit to recurring privacy audits.