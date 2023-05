Google has announced that its world-leading search bar will now feature a generative artificial intelligence (AI) if you live in the United States. Called "Google Search Generative Experience," or SGE for short, rollouts for it began on the morning of May 25. Not only that, but Google Search users will also get access to Google's "Search Labs" too. But you'll need to sign up for a waiting list to be one of the first users of the new services.

Recently unveiled at Google I/O 2023, Google SGE is an innovative integration of conversational AI into the traditional search experience. If you've ever used Bing AI, you'll find that Google's product is familiar, but it does have its own unique properties too.