Google invests $400 million in Anthropic to battle the power of ChatGPT

“We're partnering with Google Cloud to support the next phase of Anthropic, where we're going to deploy our AI systems to a larger set of people,” said Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.

“This partnership gives us the cloud infrastructure performance and scale we need.”

The partnership is designed so that the companies can co-develop AI computing systems.

“We are eager to use the Google Cloud infrastructure to build reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. This partnership with Google Cloud will let us build a more robust AI platform,” further added Amodei.

We're excited to use Google Cloud to train our AI systems, including Claude! https://t.co/IaqQ5lpJrP https://t.co/vOn5Cj4sPt — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) February 3, 2023

Anthropic was founded in 2021 by former leaders of OpenAI. In January, the company released a limited test of a new chatbot named Claude which the firm hoped would compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT.

One of the biggest drivers of technological change

“AI has evolved from academic research to become one of the biggest drivers of technological change, creating new opportunities for growth and improved services across all industries,” Thomas Kurian, chief executive officer of Google Cloud, said in a statement.

“Google Cloud is providing open infrastructure for the next generation of AI startups, and our partnership with Anthropic is a great example of how we’re helping users and businesses tap into the power of reliable and responsible AI.”