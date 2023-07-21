Google is secretly pitching its AI tool to news organizations

Google is meeting with organizations under the Murdoch-owned News Corp umbrella - The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal - to pitch them its AI tool, which can produce and write news stories.

The tool's name is reportedly Genesis, and it is being pitched by Google to enhance journalism productivity, according to an exclusive report by The New York Times.

Some of the executives who were present at the time Google pitched the AI tool to the organizations said that they were unsettled by the AI and that it lacked an understanding of the effort that goes into producing accurate news stories.