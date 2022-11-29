Google licenses its AI tool for breast cancer screening to a medical firm

It is the first time ever that Google Health has licensed this specific artificial intelligence technology in a commercial partnership for breast cancer screening and personalized risk assessment of the disease, to iCAD. It’s also the first commercial partnership that Google has entered into regarding its AI technology.

“Joining forces with Google marks a historic milestone for our company, as leveraging Google’s world-class AI and Cloud technology elevates the caliber of our market-leading breast AI technologies and may also accelerate adoption and expand access on a global scale,” said Stacey Stevens, president and CEO of iCAD.

Collaborative efforts

The two companies are hoping to use the combined efforts and technology to improve patient care and create more treatment options. “iCAD and Google Health are united in our purpose-driven missions to elevate innovation, improve patient care and optimize outcomes for all. By combining the power of our technologies and teams, we strengthen our fight against breast cancer and positively impact the lives of women and their loved ones across the globe,” Stevens stated.

iCAD will integrate Google Health’s AI technology into its Breast AI Suite, by not only using artificial intelligence to advance treatment, but also support cancer patients while they have cancer. iCAD plans to do this by incorporating Google Health AI with ProFound AI Risk, the world’s first clinical decision support tool that would deliver precise, personalized short-term breast cancer risk estimation for each patient.