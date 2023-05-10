Google strikes back at Microsoft with AI "experience" for search results

In a bid to regain ground on AI-rivals Microsoft, Google is adding a generative AI "experiment" to its search services.

According to an announcement made at Google i/o, people who opt in to Search Generative Experience (SGE) will soon see "AI snapshots" appearing alongside results from Google Search.

With our new generative AI experience in Search, you’ll get even more from a single search. You’ll be able to quickly make sense of information with an AI-powered snapshot, pointers to explore more and natural ways to ask. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/jgzz97DzEv — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

It seems no-one at Google's flagship developer event is listening to Geoffrey Hinton, who recently expressed concerns about the pace of AI-development, because the focus of CEO Sundar Pichai's keynote was very much AI-driven.

Used in search, the company says, AI technology will improve the accuracy of results and provide a more seamless and efficient user experience. Google's goal is to make search more intuitive, interactive and engaging for users.