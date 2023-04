The US tech giants like Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta are increasing their large language model (LLM) investments as a show of their dedication to utilizing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) while cutting costs and jobs.

Since the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot in late 2022, these businesses have put their artificial intelligence AI models on steroids to compete in the market, CNBC reported on Friday.

All the recently released quarterly reports by these tech behemoths show their efforts to increase AI productivity in the face of growing economic worries.

A significant amount of data and processing power are needed for generative AI programs to replicate human-like outputs like text, code excerpts, and computer-generated graphics.

Tech titans and AI investments

During their respective earnings calls, the CEOs of Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta all discussed their plans and monetary investments for developing and deploying AI applications.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, acknowledged the demand to produce AI products and underlined the incorporation of generative AI developments to improve search skills.

Beyond search, Google uses AI to improve ad conversion rates and fend off "toxic text." Pichai noted ties with Nvidia for strong processors as well as cooperation between the two main AI teams, Brain and DeepMind.