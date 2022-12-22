AI Chatbot Wars: Google management on alert after seeing ChatGPT's potential

ChatGPT is a chatbot that can respond to user queries with summarized information in short and simple sentences. The bot can also respond to queries such as vacation plans, gifting ideas as well as business strategies in a short and concise way. In comparison, Google, the best search engine on the planet, serves users a bunch of internet links that they need to surf through to get the information they seek.

The major reason Google does this is that it presents it with an opportunity to also display ad links, which results in revenue for the company. According to an Insider report, Google's ad business generated revenue of US$208 billion in 2021 alone and accounted for 81 percent of Google's earnings.

The threat from chatbots

A ready-to-consume format of information delivered by a chatbot is a severe threat to Google's business. In the past few weeks, users have asked ChatGPT to write up college essays for them, provide advice on coding and even serve as a therapist to talk to. Such has been the popularity of the chatbot that more than a million people took to testing it in the first five days since its launch.