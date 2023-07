Researchers working on Google's quantum computer, Sycamore, have claimed that the latest iteration can compute complex calculations in seconds, which would typically require the fastest supercomputer approximately "47 years" to accomplish. The findings were published on a pre-print server and have not been peer-reviewed.

For several years, the company has been dedicated to this field and achieved a comparable milestone in 2019 when it unveiled its Sycamore quantum computer, powered by 53 qubits.

A qubit is short for a quantum bit, the smallest unit of data in a quantum computer. Unlike bits in a binary computer that can either be a '0' or a '1', a qubit can be both 0 or 1 at the same time allowing complex calculations to be performed at astonishing speeds.