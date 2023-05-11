DuetAI: Google's AI-powered service that promises to improve Gmail, Docs experiences

DuetAI: Google's AI-powered service that promises to improve Gmail, Docs experiencesThat may just be all that the company has to offer right now.Ameya Paleja| May 11, 2023 07:07 AM ESTCreated: May 11, 2023 07:07 AM ESTinnovationGoogle's office in Seattle400tmax/iStock Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Google's I/O event which is currently underway is the platform for the company to showcase how it plans to take on the might of Microsoft in the next frontier of technology, artificial intelligence (AI). What the company's loyal followers seem to have gotten is a rebranding of its AI tools for Docs and Gmail, The Verge reported. With the demonstration of its Bard AI in February throwing up some blunders, Google was immediately put on the back foot when it came to showcasing the tricks up its sleeve. It appeared that instead of competing with Microsoft on an ongoing basis, Google was reserving the biggest reveal for its annual event, Google I/O. See Also New name for AI assistantCEO Sundar Pichai spent no time getting to the point of the conference as he showcased AI-powered search for users while also speaking about how AI could write an entire email when prompted through "Help me write" in Gmail. From Smart Reply ➡️ “Help me write” in Gmail 🧵↓#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/u0ILECSMN4— Google (@Google) May 10, 2023Regular users of Google's service would have noticed that this is an upgrade of the existing feature "Smart Compose". However, Pichai also had a lot of features to showcase at the event such as generating images within Google Slides, organizing complex projects in Google Sheets, and AI building blocks and proofreading in Google Docs. Central to all these announcements is that they are now bundled under Duet AI, a response to Microsoft's Co-pilot. While that is great from a marketing point of view, the real question is when and how Google plans to roll out these features and that's where one seems to hit a roadblock. Most Popular None of the features are available to users right away. Interested users need to sign up for Google's Workspace Labs and join a waitlist to get access to them. Apart from the "Help me write" feature in Gmail which is available now, other features are expected to be rolled out later with the timelines ranging from "later this month" to "in the coming months", as per The Verge's report. This effectively means that an AI-based features war between Microsoft and Google is unlikely to happen anytime soon and it might be a few months before we get to view Google's real capabilities as the AI-centric company that it now needs to be. Users on the other hand, only have a rebranding of the AI to talk about in the meantime. The markets, however, were buoyant about Google's prospects, and the stock of the parent company Alphabet rose five percent, adding $56 billion to its valuation. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Sperm-injecting robot achieves a baby-making breakthrough, 2 girls bornNew invention of "counterportation" brings closer first-ever wormholesRice on Red Planet? Gene-edited variety could be grown on barren MarsBill Gates: Natrium power plant, ‘next nuclear breakthrough’ might be ready by 2030The US DOD has invented a wearable that quickly identifies infectionsThe JET nuclear fusion project spells an exciting futureResearchers develop bioengineered cornea that can restore sight to the blind and visually impairedWhat AI did nextThe world’s first electrical wooden transistor has finally been inventedCompany is attempting to restart a shuttered US nuclear plant for the first time More Stories scienceDoes hot weather lead to increased violence? These researchers found a connectionDeena Theresa| 8/18/2022innovationA dentist astrophotographer pictures Moon as stainless as his patients' teeth after cleaningBaba Tamim| 12/14/2022innovationCan engineers change the world? Why we need to rethink a widely-held belief about techPaul Ratner| 9/12/2022