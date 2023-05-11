DuetAI: Google's AI-powered service that promises to improve Gmail, Docs experiences

Google's I/O event which is currently underway is the platform for the company to showcase how it plans to take on the might of Microsoft in the next frontier of technology, artificial intelligence (AI). What the company's loyal followers seem to have gotten is a rebranding of its AI tools for Docs and Gmail, The Verge reported.

With the demonstration of its Bard AI in February throwing up some blunders, Google was immediately put on the back foot when it came to showcasing the tricks up its sleeve. It appeared that instead of competing with Microsoft on an ongoing basis, Google was reserving the biggest reveal for its annual event, Google I/O.