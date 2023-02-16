Bard AI: Google asks staff to help fix AI's 'bad responses' manually

However, Bard gave some inaccurate responses during a promotional event, which tanked Google's stock prices by nine percent. Google is now on the back foot as it looks to demonstrate that its upcoming AI products are equally good.

How Google plans to fix Ba(r)d AI's bad responses

Now, in an email sent by Prabhakar Raghavan, the vice president for search at Google, has asked employees to help the company's chatbot get its answers right.

In the email, Raghavan wrote that Bard's technology was exciting but still in its early days. The company was keen to get it right, and by participating in the internal testing, employees would help accelerate the model's training and test out its load capacity.

Raghavan encouraged Google staffers to rewrite answers on topics they understood well but also provided them with a list of do's and don'ts to consider before teaching the chatbot.

Among the do's are instructions to keep the responses polite, casual, and approachable while ensuring that they are in the first person and using an unopinionated and neutral tone.

Employees were also told not to stereotype and avoid making presumptions based on race, nationality, gender, age, religion, sexual orientation, political ideology, location, or similar categories, CNBC said in its report.