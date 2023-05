In the world of robotics, quadrupedal robots are becoming increasingly impressive with their abilities and tricks. However, comparing these robots and evaluating their capabilities is challenging due to the absence of standardized metrics.

To address this issue, a team of research scientists at Google has come up with an innovative solution: robot obstacle courses inspired by dog agility competitions. This new approach, known as Barkour, aims to establish a benchmark for assessing the agility and mobility of quadruped robots, a blog post said.

The Barkour agility benchmark

The Barkour agility benchmark for quadruped robots is inspired by dog agility competitions. It requires robots to demonstrate a range of skills within a limited timeframe. This includes moving in different directions, navigating uneven terrains, and jumping over obstacles.