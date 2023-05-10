Google strikes back at Microsoft with AI "experience" for search results

In as a bid to regain some ground on AI rivals Microsoft, Google is adding a generative AI "experiment" to its search services.

People who opt in to Search Generative Experience (SGE) will see “AI snapshots” appearing alongside results they would usually expect to see from a Google Search.

It seems no-one at Google's flagship developer event is listening to Geoffrey Hinton, who recently expressed concerns about the pace of AI-development, because the focus of CEO Sundar Pichai's keynote was very much AI-driven.

Used in search, the technology is expected to improve the accuracy of results and provide a more seamless and efficient user experience. Google's goal is to make search more intuitive, interactive and engaging for users.