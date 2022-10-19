Google trails ultra-realistic chat tech in the UK that got an engineer fired earlier

"You're in a world made of marshmallows! As you take a step, a gentle ‘squish’ comes out under your feet. The marshmallow horizon stretches out in all directions. The sky is a gooey, sticky pink. There's a soft, gentle breeze, " the AI chatbot replied Zoe Kleinman, BBC's Technology Editor, who asked LaMDA to imagine it was on a marshmallow planet.

“I've been really keen to ‘meet’ LaMDA since it captured everybody's imaginations with the fantastic claim it might be self-aware - even though, it was very clearly doing what it was programmed to do, chat,” Kleinman said.

I had 30 minutes, could not have the app on my phone prior to the launch, and was not permitted to record anything or quote anyone. My demo was in the care of a staff person, noted Kleinman while detailing her experience with the app.

However, the google AI chat app responses as per the BBC editor were " far more sophisticated than anything" she has seen from chatbots from banking apps or retail websites.

The AI Test Kitchen App is available for download, and after signing up with a Google account, users can join a waiting list to play with it. Thousands of people signed up every day when it first debuted in the U.S., in August.

Google's laMDA is ‘Sentient’

While Google maintains that the technology used to enable chatbots is emotionless, the tech giant fired an engineer in July when he claimed the AI chat system that the company had been developing was “sentient,” has feelings.