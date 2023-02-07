Google just unveiled its Microsoft-backed ChatGPT rival, Bard AI

What does Bard bring to the table in comparison to ChatGPT? Google's AI chatbot "draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses."

To illustrate, Bard can help explain discoveries from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope to a nine-year-old, or learn more about the best strikers in football right now, and then get drills to build your skills, the company explained.

The answer to Google's "Code Red" situation

The release of ChatGPT, which could do just about anything — ranging from composing songs, breaking down complex subjects, and writing code, to generating ideas from scratch — sounded like the death knell for Google's main search business.

The company had issued a "Code Red" weeks after the launch of ChatGPT, following which Google planned to unveil more than 20 new products and demo a version of Google Search with AI chatbot features this year, The New York Times reported.

Bard's launch comes just in time after speculations of Microsoft integrating ChatGPT into its search engine Bing. Though ChatGPT is currently free to use, OpenAI recently announced ChatGPT Plus - a subscription tier with additional capabilities and features.

Google Bard. Google

AI-powered features will soon be available in Search

In the blog post, Pichai mentioned that people are turning to search engineers for deeper insights and understanding, such as "is the piano or guitar easier to learn, and how much practice does each need?" as opposed to "how many keys does a piano have?" Answering such nuanced questions needs an answer based on opinions or perspectives.