Google updates Earth's Timelapse feature with two years of recent data

The new update to Google Earth Timelapse features petabytes of new data, covering the years 1984 to 2020. And recently, data from 2020 to 2022 was added. This means that users can now see how the world has changed over the last few years, including the effects of climate change, urbanization, and natural disasters.

In addition to gathering valuable information, Google's data collection efforts have resulted in breathtaking visuals through features like Immersive View and Street View. This way, we can see and analyze more data than ever. You can see how cities have grown and developed, how glaciers have melted, and how forests have been destroyed. Scientists use it to study climate change and the impact of human activity on the planet.

The Timelapse feature is available on Google Earth, which can be accessed through a web browser or downloaded as an app for Android and iOS devices. The feature allows users to zoom in and out of specific locations, view the changes in the landscape from different angles, and even share their favorite views with others.

According to Google, the Timelapse feature was created to "increase public awareness of the impact of climate change, urbanization, and deforestation." The company has partnered with several organizations, including NASA, US Geological Survey's Landsat program, and the ESA's Sentinel satellites.

The updated Timelapse feature has already generated much interest and excitement among users. Many people have taken to social media to share their favorite views and express their awe at the changes they can see. Some have used the data to create their projects, such as time-lapse videos of specific locations or comparisons of different areas over time.