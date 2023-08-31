Google will charge $30 per user for AI in Gmail and Meet

Google announced yesterday that it has made its AI bundled service called Duet AI ‘generally available’ in Google Workspace. The cost is structured at $30 per month per user, the same as Microsoft’s Copilot assistant for Microsoft 365 applications, reported CNBC.

“What if you had an intelligent, real-time collaboration partner that dramatically reduced that burden? With Duet AI, you get to focus on what really matters while it can take care of the rest,” said the company’s blog post.

You can delegate writing emails

Duet AI can write emails, create presentations, and even attend meetings. In Google Meet, the AI will help capture notes, action items, and video snippets in real-time during a meeting and send a summary to attendees so no one misses a beat. Duet AI in Google Meet will also have a studio look, studio lighting, and studio sound so the user can see and adjust how they want to look in a meeting. They will also launch automatic translated captions during a meeting for 18 languages.