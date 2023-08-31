Google will charge $30 per user for AI in Gmail and Meet

Google will charge $30 per user for AI in Gmail and MeetIts rival Microsoft Copilot assistant is also charging the same price.Sejal Sharma| Aug 31, 2023 12:30 PM ESTCreated: Aug 31, 2023 12:30 PM ESTinnovationWidget of Google app Gmail on a phonestockcam/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Google announced yesterday that it has made its AI bundled service called Duet AI ‘generally available’ in Google Workspace. The cost is structured at $30 per month per user, the same as Microsoft’s Copilot assistant for Microsoft 365 applications, reported CNBC.“What if you had an intelligent, real-time collaboration partner that dramatically reduced that burden? With Duet AI, you get to focus on what really matters while it can take care of the rest,” said the company’s blog post.You can delegate writing emailsDuet AI can write emails, create presentations, and even attend meetings. In Google Meet, the AI will help capture notes, action items, and video snippets in real-time during a meeting and send a summary to attendees so no one misses a beat. Duet AI in Google Meet will also have a studio look, studio lighting, and studio sound so the user can see and adjust how they want to look in a meeting. They will also launch automatic translated captions during a meeting for 18 languages. See Also Related DuetAI: Google's AI-powered service that promises to improve Gmail, Docs experiences In Google Slides, it will create original images from text and automatically build presentations, and for Gmail and Google Docs, Duet AI will help a user write and refine content.Demonstrating how Duet AI can do the heavy lifting for its users, the blog post gave an example of an executive who has been informed late in the night by their boss to create a quarterly report by 8 AM the next day. Duet AI promises that it “can create a whole new presentation, complete with text, charts, and images, based on your relevant content in Drive and Gmail. A last-minute request that once called for an all-nighter, can now be completed before dinner time.”Over and above Workspace subscriptionUsers of Google Workspace, which are approximately three billion worldwide and with over 10 million of those with paid subscriptions, can request a free trial before signing up for the service, according to a Google blog.Google announced Duet AI in its annual developer conference this year in response to Microsoft 365 Copilot, which is an AI-powered tool that uses large language models and integrates user data with its famous apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and more.Google began taking preorders for Duet AI in May for $30 per user, but didn’t disclose it publicly, Aparna Pappu, GM and Vice President of Google Workspace, told CNBC. Microsoft disclosed its pricing in July.“We were a little surprised to see our friends in Redmond come up with the exact same pricing model that we had,” said Pappu. She was referring to Microsoft, which has its corporate headquarters in Redmond, Washington.The fees that Google will charge for Duet AI will be above what it charges for Google Workspace. For smaller organizations and individual users, the company hasn’t finalized pricing, Pappu told CNBC. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Exploring the mysteries of the human microbiomeYou can hear silence, claim researchers, settling an old debateFlying car 'Epiphany Transporter' has NASA-proven thrustersDoes hydrogen have a future as a clean energy source?Can the secrets of gummy candy improve 3D-printed foods?Pairing of electrons in an artificial atom leads to a breakthroughScientists manage to harvest energy from ripples in grapheneTwitter erases photos from 2011-2014, users panicWildfires leading to extinction? Palaeontologists investigateWhat is pre-war steel, and why are people stealing it? Job Board