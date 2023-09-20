Google's AI microscope ARM to detect cancer cells in seconds

Google and the US Department of Defense (DoD) have teamed up to build an artificial intelligence-backed microscope that can help in cancer pathology. They have been working on the microscope for years.

According to a report by CNBC, the AI tool is called Augmented Reality Microscope (ARM), and given its cost estimated between $90,000 to $100,000, it is a hopeful tool for small hospitals and facilities for early detection and treatment of cancer.

Google has also applied for a patent for its latest AI tool.

Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020. The most common cancer cases are related to the breast, lung, colon, prostate, skin, and stomach. Each year, approximately 400,000 children develop cancer. While the most common type of cancer varies between countries, cervical cancer is the most common in 23 countries.