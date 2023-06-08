Google's DeepMind: Optimized algorithms not trained on human code

Google's DeepMind AI group has released a reinforcement learning tool that can develop extremely optimized algorithms. It does this without first being trained on human code examples because it is set up to treat programming as a game.

This is according to a report by Ars Technica published on Thursday.

DeepMind already had the ability to teach itself how to play games, conquering games as varied as chess, Go, and StarCraft. The software was effective at learning to play by itself and discovering options that allowed it to maximize a score through approaches to the games that humans haven't thought of.