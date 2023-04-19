Google's first ever foldable phone 'I/O' is coming in June
Google is preparing to launch its first foldable smartphone sometime in June, according to a report published on Tuesday by CNBC citing internal communications. The announcement for the device will be made at the firm’s annual developer conference, Google I/O, on May 10.
The Pixel Fold, referred to as “Felix” by Google, will have the “most durable hinge on a foldable” phone (according to the documents obtained by the news outlet) and will cost upward of $1,700.
The phone will further be water-resistant and pocket-sized and boast an outside screen that measures 5.8 inches across and opens like a book to reveal a small tablet-sized 7.6-inch screen.
It will weigh 10oz and carry a battery that will last for 24 hours, or up to 72 hours in a low-power mode. It will be powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chip.
Google announced the debut of its chip in a blog post in August of 2021. Contrary to motherboard-based architecture that contains detachable components like the memory, processor, storage, etc. Google's chip offers a socket-on-chip architecture that integrates all these components and more on a single circuit board.
Google's chip was meant to transfer its expertise in cloud computing to transform how smartphones process day-to-day functions like photos and video, while also bringing Artificial Intelligence applications to the palm of users’ hands, without actually involving a cloud computer somewhere in the world.
A first of its kind experience
Now, the Pixel Fold will provide a fully Google-made foldable phone experience for the first time. It will therefore also boast exclusive features that aren’t available on all Android phones, like photo editing options that are powered by the Tensor processor.
The Pixel Fold will come with many perks including a trade-in option to swap in a current Pixel, iPhone, or an Android-powered phone for a discount on the Pixel Fold. Buyers of the new phone will also get a free Pixel Watch, the company’s latest smartwatch, according to CNBC.
The new phone may be an attempt for the firm to compete with Samsung as recently the latter has stated it is considering the idea of switching its smartphones from Google Search to Bing. Although many have said that the move may just be a Samsung negotiating tactic, it has caused Google to panic. What will happen? Only time will tell.