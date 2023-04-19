Google's first ever foldable phone 'I/O' is coming in June

Google is preparing to launch its first foldable smartphone sometime in June, according to a report published on Tuesday by CNBC citing internal communications. The announcement for the device will be made at the firm’s annual developer conference, Google I/O, on May 10.

The Pixel Fold, referred to as “Felix” by Google, will have the “most durable hinge on a foldable” phone (according to the documents obtained by the news outlet) and will cost upward of $1,700.

The phone will further be water-resistant and pocket-sized and boast an outside screen that measures 5.8 inches across and opens like a book to reveal a small tablet-sized 7.6-inch screen.

It will weigh 10oz and carry a battery that will last for 24 hours, or up to 72 hours in a low-power mode. It will be powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chip.

Google announced the debut of its chip in a blog post in August of 2021. Contrary to motherboard-based architecture that contains detachable components like the memory, processor, storage, etc. Google's chip offers a socket-on-chip architecture that integrates all these components and more on a single circuit board.