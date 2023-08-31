Google's SayTap allows robot dogs to understand vague prompts

Google's SayTap allows robot dogs to understand vague promptsSayTap uses ‘foot contact patterns’ to achieve diverse locomotion patterns in a quadrupedal robot.Sejal Sharma| Aug 31, 2023 08:31 AM ESTCreated: Aug 31, 2023 08:31 AM ESTinnovationThe robo dog in actionGoogle DeepMind Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.We have seen robot dogs perform some insane acrobats. They can lift heavy things, run alongside humans, work in dangerous construction sites, and even overshadow the showstopper at the Paris fashion show. One YouTuber even entered its robot dog in a dog show for real canines.And now Google really wants you to have a robot dog. That’s why researchers at its AI arm, DeepMind, have proposed a large language model (LLM) prompt design called SayTap, which uses ‘foot contact patterns’ to achieve diverse locomotion patterns in a quadrupedal robot. Foot contact pattern is the sequence and manner in which a four-legged agent places its feet on the ground while moving. See Also Related Thanks to GPT, now you can have conversations with Unitree's new AI robodog Robotic dog runs independently on a treadmill with no support Google's 'Barkour' will let robots navigate obstacle courses just like real dogs Paving the way for intelligent helper robots?This means they just made communication between a human and a robot dog much simpler, with the robot dog getting more adept at predicting what a human could mean. The quadrupedal robot was able to take both direct and vague human commands. It’s not uncommon for robot dogs to understand basic instructions and perform them. Unitree Robotics launched Unitree Go2, a robot dog that is GPT-enabled and can jump around, shake hands, and cheer as and when instructed. What’s interesting about Google DeepMind’s LLM is that it enables the robot dog to understand unclear and vague commands.Direct instructions ranged from ‘Lift front right leg’ and ‘Pace backward slowly.’ Whereas unstructured/vague commands were along the lines of ‘Go catch that squirrel on the tree,’ ‘Act as if you have a limping rear left leg,’ or ‘Act as if the ground is very hot.’When it was given the prompt ‘Back off! Don’t hurt that squirrel,’ we could see the robot dog backing off in quick movements. When the robot dog was given the prompt, ‘Good news, we are going to a picnic this weekend!’ it jubilantly jumped around in reaction, like a real dog does upon hearing its favorite words like ‘park’ or ‘outside.’ The developers have uploaded videos that show the A1 robot dog adhering to these commands and performing the said actions here.The robot dog reacted with implied feelings“The locomotion controller is used to complete the main task (e.g., following specified velocities) and to place the robot’s feet on the ground at the specified time, such that the realized foot contact patterns are as close to the desired contact patterns as possible,” said the researchers in a blog.They further explained how the locomotion controller works. “...the locomotion controller takes the desired foot contact pattern at each time step as its input in addition to the robot’s proprioceptive sensory data (e.g., joint positions and velocities) and task-related inputs (e.g., user-specified velocity commands).”The locomotion controller has been trained on a trial-and-error basis and represents a deep neural network. “The core ideas of our approach include introducing desired foot contact patterns as a new interface between human commands in natural language and the locomotion controller,” said the researcherThe researchers believe that more work is needed to augment LLM’s interpretations, like invoking more (implied) feelings in a robot dog setup.“Simple and effective interaction between human and quadrupedal robots paves the way towards creating intelligent and capable helper robots, forging a future where technology enhances our lives in ways beyond our imagination,” concluded the researchers. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Recycling's hidden microplastic menaceAd Astra: The Future of Propulsion Technology (Part II)Pairing of electrons in an artificial atom leads to a breakthroughMummies show anemia was common in ancient EgyptScientists manage to harvest energy from ripples in grapheneTwitter erases photos from 2011-2014, users panicCan the secrets of gummy candy improve 3D-printed foods?Wildfires leading to extinction? Palaeontologists investigateUsing quantum computing to speed up optimization problemsFlying car 'Epiphany Transporter' has NASA-proven thrusters Job Board