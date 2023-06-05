Nvidia’s GPT-4 powered bot in Minecraft outperforms all other AI agents

A team of researchers at chip maker Nvidia plugged the powerful language model GPT-4 inside the Minecraft bot and found that it could now build tools 15 times faster than other artificial intelligence (AI) agents used in the game.

An agent in Minecraft is a bot that can be programmed to automate a set of tasks. OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT, have also dabbled in creating a bot that can play Minecraft independently. To do so, the company spent more than 70,000 hours in training the bot.

This is the most conventional of approaches used when it comes to training AI. AlphaGo, the program that made global news by defeating a world champion in the board game, began its training by watching others play the game.