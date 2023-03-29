Powered by GPT-4: Microsoft’s new AI Security Copilot to enhance cybersecurity

To enhance cyber security, Microsoft Corp has announced the implementation of the next generation of AI in its security products. Microsoft Security Copilot would help professionals detect and respond to threats more quickly.

“Today the odds remain stacked against cybersecurity professionals. Too often, they fight an asymmetric battle against relentless and sophisticated attackers. With Security Copilot, we are shifting the balance of power into our favor. Security Copilot is the first and only generative AI security product enabling defenders to move at the speed and scale of AI,” said Vasu Jakkal, corporate vice president of Microsoft Security, in a statement.

The new assistive tool is powered by OpenAI's GPT-4 generative AI, and Microsoft's security-specific model based on daily activity data. This security model collects approximately 65 trillion threat signals per day, which could serve as valuable intelligence data for this tool.