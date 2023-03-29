Trending
ChatGPT Job Replacement
Hyperloop Engineering
Meatballs with Mammoth DNA
Superconducting Ink
Brain Modulation Device
EV expedition
Tesla's supercharger network

Powered by GPT-4: Microsoft’s new AI Security Copilot to enhance cybersecurity

According to Microsoft, 1,287 password attacks occur every second around the world.
Mrigakshi Dixit
| Mar 29, 2023 06:38 AM EST
Created: Mar 29, 2023 06:38 AM EST
innovation
Microsoft Romania headquarters.
Microsoft Romania headquarters.

lcva2/iStock 

Microsoft is now focusing on cybersecurity as part of its ongoing efforts to incorporate generative artificial intelligence into the majority of its products. The company previously announced an AI-powered assistant for Office apps. 

According to Microsoft, 1,287 password attacks occur every second around the world. And the number of attacks has increased by 67 percent in the last five years.

To enhance cyber security, Microsoft Corp has announced the implementation of the next generation of AI in its security products. Microsoft Security Copilot would help professionals detect and respond to threats more quickly.

“Today the odds remain stacked against cybersecurity professionals. Too often, they fight an asymmetric battle against relentless and sophisticated attackers. With Security Copilot, we are shifting the balance of power into our favor. Security Copilot is the first and only generative AI security product enabling defenders to move at the speed and scale of AI,” said Vasu Jakkal, corporate vice president of Microsoft Security, in a statement

The new assistive tool is powered by OpenAI's GPT-4 generative AI, and Microsoft's security-specific model based on daily activity data. This security model collects approximately 65 trillion threat signals per day, which could serve as valuable intelligence data for this tool.

Most Popular

Reportedly, it will function as a simple AI assistant, much like a chatbox.

Security Copilot is designed to amplify the capabilities of security teams. This tool can help security professionals with demanding security tasks and applications such as investigating security incidents, quickly summarizing events, and creating a quick report. 

According to the official release, it is intended to help security teams analyze what is going on in their environment, learn from existing intelligence, correlate threat activity, and make more informed, efficient decisions at machine speed.

For threat tracking, the service will integrate with Microsoft security products such as Sentinel. At present, the Security Copilot will be available to a small group of Microsoft clients before a wider release at a later date.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/13/image/jpeg/hDauMlGsdw4Ss2mGhB9aOWnB9Mpl5STdPlyIfMws.jpg
James Webb head explains why the telescope is more advanced than anything ever built
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/27/image/jpeg/qrw9FjH8p8yDFfEByn52gfvcbf0hTVEKGCYnfOhJ.jpg
Former Alibaba CEO, Jack Ma, has been spotted again in China
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/02/28/image/png/ufb0xoqzVLFgz6FtPSAlCAmhc5J0zCi6ZOTvAfTT.png
Compact nuclear fusion 1 million times more effective than other types, claims Israeli startup
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/03/image/jpeg/JpoPcfRFLao6z3wGvdtmDYWEiTlcF6dLR2raDT0D.jpg
JWST head reveals why the advanced telescope’s sunshield was surprisingly challenging
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/26/image/jpeg/HGg0cpacgFxA7HjuY6Bkuxvz9Va2ZJjPwOE251ff.jpg
Elon Musk values Twitter '$20 billion' after $44 billion acquisition in 2022
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/02/23/image/png/yya4v8nPPugYlxbIyhUQwCakvmgI3J2m8vbddCcx.png
Engineers solve short-circuit puzzle, paving way for fast charging EVs
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/26/image/jpeg/etgoMw8RkaPbjGe18HkP30Fg1rXYWknwojjAlGvS.jpg
New drug could help 500,000 gastrointestinal patients in the US
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/02/image/jpeg/QJ4NsvQPmnpuFkFZNFoLS8OkRPSiTOJDk7CetaSp.jpg
Redesigned combustion engine could boost performance – The Blueprint
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/27/image/jpeg/KJmhBvvE92OCCCwLILgk5XDLVEJMiDwEyGdACb9Q.jpg
Archaeologists uncover 2,000 well-preserved ram heads in Egypt
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/27/image/jpeg/IuZoTnMbuC6UdUC7eWde0CKRCW1JUOBTN5l7dKVL.jpg
Ancient T-54 and T-55 main battle tanks are being activated by Russia, apparently
More Stories
culture
premiumThe 'Sputnik Moment' upended the global order once, but won't do so again
John Loeffler| 11/13/2022
culture
premiumHow CGI has taken animals out of the scene in Hollywood
André Aram| 12/6/2022
culture
premiumA Brazilian non-profit shows how a GPS-powered app can end food waste
André Aram| 12/7/2022