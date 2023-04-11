GPT-4 is ready to be a tutor says Sal Khan, founder of Khan Academy

GPT-4 is the advanced AI model that Microsoft is also using to power its products and services and some like Elon Musk have called for a moratorium on the release of future versions of AI.

Khan, however, was one of the early users of the technology, even as it was being developed after OpenAI approached him to use the AI model for his non-profit work. The result of the collaboration is Khanmigo, an AI-assisted tutor, which is also being trialed by teachers and students on a pilot basis.

GPT-4 as a tutor

Khan is well aware of the basic math mistakes that users have spotted ChatGPT make and shared them on social media. However, the man who has tutored tens of thousands of children through his non-profit venture, believes that the AI engine of GPT-4 makes for a good tutor.

The Khanmigo bot works more or less like a real-life tutor and can look at a student's work to determine where and why they might be stuck. The AI-assisted tutor can not just determine whether a student has answered a question correctly or not, it can also point out areas where the student's reasoning might have gone astray.

Sample of how GPT-4 powers Khanmigo OpenAI

Khan is of the view that such technology provides students with a highly personalized learning option, something that is available at the right moment when the student is studying in class. Additionally, it offers a learning opportunity to students, irrespective of their background, whether they are in rich or developing countries.