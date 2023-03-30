GPT-5 expected this year, could make ChatGPT indistinguishable from a human

"Which means we will all hotly debate as to whether it actually achieves AGI. Which means it will."

This implies that with a GPT-5 upgrade, generative AI may be indistinguishable from a human.

Meanwhile, Chen commented that he didn't mean achieving AGI with GPT5 is a consensus belief within OpenAI, "but non-zero people there believe it will get there."

The ability of an AI to learn and comprehend any task or concept that humans can is referred to as AGI, whereas AI refers to a machine that can perform specific tasks. AGI is a higher level of AI that is not restricted to specific tasks or functions.

On the plus side, AGI might boost productivity by accelerating AI-enabled processes and relieving humans of repetitive work.

Giving an AI so much authority, though, can have unforeseen and even negative effects. This might make it possible for extremely convincing human-like bots to spread on social media platforms, enabling harmful misinformation and propaganda to spread covertly.

Repercussions of AI-power

Chen cites Yohie Nakajima's recent tweet, in which he described an "AI founder" experiment that is "kind of blowing my mind."

An AI is given a goal to create its next task in the experiment, and it continues to generate and reorder its own task list as it executes them.