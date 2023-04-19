Graphene 'tattoo' helps researchers develop ultra-thin and flexible pacemakers

The thinnest known cardiac implant to date, and the first one made of graphene has been developed by a team of researchers from Northwestern University and the University of Texas in Austin.

Graphene is a two-dimensional supermaterial, which offers high strength, yet is lightweight, and displays conductive properties.

The implant resembles a kid's temporary tattoo and is thinner than a "single strand of hair yet still functions like a classical pacemaker," according to a statement by the team.

Arrhythmia - or an irregular heartbeat - claims about 300,000 lives in the United States annually. Implantable pacemakers and defibrillators are used to detect abnormal heartbeats, and to regulate the rhythm with electrical stimulation.

Most pacemakers and implanted defibrillators currently in use are made using rigid materials that are often incompatible with the human body. Due to their inflexible nature, the foremost challenge with current pacemakers and defibrillators is the difficulty of attaching them to the heart's surface, restricting the heart’s natural motion, and causing injuries to its soft tissues that may result in complications like painful swelling, perforations, blood clots and infections.

Size and flexibility make it an ideal implant

According to the team, the graphene implant "softly melds to the heart to simultaneously sense and treat irregular heartbeats".

As the implant is thin and flexible, it can adjust to the heart’s delicate contours as well as stretchy and strong enough to withstand the dynamic motion of a beating heart.