Meet Biographite: EV battery component made from wood chips

New Zealand-based company CarbonScape has developed graphite using wood chips, the by-product of the forestry and timber industry. The approach can help mitigate risks in the supply chain of graphite, an important component of electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

The world is banking on battery-powered EVs to transition from fossil-fuel-powered transportation to electric ones. Still, crucial components of the EV battery, such as lithium and graphite, are derived using fossil fuels. A higher demand for these components will result in higher usage of fossil fuels in the future, which is counterintuitive to the net-zero goals.

Founded in 2006, CarbonScape only began to look into alternative methods to source graphite in 2016 and has now patented its technology to make what it calls "sustainable biographite.".