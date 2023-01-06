7+ of the greatest gadgets from CES 2023

That means the list of the greatest gadgets from CES 2023 includes quite a number of devices that'll help you get your job done from a distance. Let's get started.

1. Haptic vest to experience life-like sensations

Skinetic haptic vest. Skinetic

The Skinetic vest is designed with 20 voice-coil motors (a type of direct drive linear motor) placed throughout the torso. These motors enable the separation of vibration intensity from amplitude, resulting in its ability to deliver a wide range of sensations. Additionally, the vest can deliver localized sensations and track the user's position in real-time to provide realistic haptic feedback.

2. Contactless self-service beverage dispenser

OnTap is a self-service beverage dispenser that allows customers to quickly and easily serve themselves drinks at a bar without the need for physical contact or a bartender. Once their age is verified, customers are given an RFID tag. They can then tap their phones on the tag to dispense a beverage.

3. Intelligent cocktail maker

Bartesian cocktail maker. Bartesian

Bartesian is an intelligent cocktail maker that uses capsules containing real ingredients to create perfectly crafted cocktails on demand. The compact device, called the Bartesian Duet, fits easily on a kitchen counter or bar cart and allows users to enjoy a premium cocktail lounge experience in small spaces.

With a simple three-step process, the Bartesian Duet uses technology to read the barcode on each capsule and adjust settings to mix the perfect cocktail every time, eliminating the need for messy, time-consuming, and expensive home cocktail preparation.

4. A magical instrument

Crdl - care instrument. Crdl

Crdl is a care instrument designed to combat the negative health effects of social isolation, which has become more common due to the global COVID-19 crisis and an aging population.

The instrument helps create meaningful connections between people by transforming the human body into a musical instrument and providing a sensory experience that explores the beauty of touch and sound.