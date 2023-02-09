Green hydrogen: the future of clean energy?

Burning of hydrogen produces water and no carbon emissions, making it an ideal fuel to power our industrial requirements. However, the use of green hydrogen is not economically feasible yet. In this explainer, you will learn about green hydrogen and how it could play a major role in the carbon emission-free future that we want to pursue.

With most countries around the world looking for ways to achieve their net zero goals, alternate sources of energy such as wind and solar have picked up steam. Companies are building the biggest wind turbines ever, and solar farms are increasing in size rapidly. However, both these energy forms suffer from intermittency problems – they do not always generate power continuously or on demand.

Alternative energy sources.jpg onurdongel/iStock

For a long time, fossil fuels have provided the energy security needed by industries and nations alike, and until renewable sources of these forms of energy scale up to meet demand, a carbon-free fuel could be used to fill the gap or act as a backup when renewables do not deliver.

Since fossil fuels are currently delivered and in use all over the planet, their replacement must also have the same reach, and for hydrogen, this means massively scaling up its production.

How is hydrogen produced?

In its elemental form, hydrogen serves as an energy carrier. It can transport energy from one place to another, just like we do with fossil fuels. There are several methods of producing hydrogen, but we will discuss two major ones.

Thermal process

This method typically involves the use of high temperatures on a hydrocarbon fuel to release hydrogen. The process called steam reforming can be applied to a wide variety of hydrocarbon fuels such as diesel, natural gas, gasified coal, or biomass.

Electrolytic Processes

Hydrogen can be produced by splitting water molecules in an electrolyzer in a process called electrolysis. The process is the opposite of what happens in a fuel cell, where hydrogen combines with oxygen to form water and release energy. In electrolysis, energy is used to split the water molecule.

Making hydrogen production green