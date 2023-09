Climate change has made scientists seek renewable energy where it can be found. While manufacturing products out of waste is on the way to becoming a mainstream practice, producing hydrogen from waste is the first we’ve heard of.

Recently, a team of scientists from Rice University successfully harvested hydrogen – a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels from plastic waste.

Usually, methods used to produce hydrogen are often unsustainable, while the energy itself may be. Such methods are known to generate carbon emissions and are also costly to produce.

Low-emissions strategy

However, this new technique is a low-emissions strategy that could more than pay for itself, according to a statement by the researchers.