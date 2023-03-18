Green tech revolution in the West has consequences for the rest, UN report warns

"We are at the beginning of a technological revolution based on green technologies," said UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan.

"This new wave of technological change will have a formidable impact on the global economy."

The advantages of lower-emission technology will be nearly unattainable for many poorer nations, particularly in Latin America, the Caribbean, and sub-Saharan Africa noted the report.

Unless the international community and national governments aggressively support green tech firms in developing countries.

By 2030, the market value of green hydrogen, solar and wind energy, and electric vehicles is expected to increase by four times to $2.1 trillion.

Nations are attempting to limit their emissions that contribute to global warming in order to keep it to 1.5 or 2 degrees Celsius (2.7 to 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The research singled out a select few nations as growing nations with policies that will allow them to expand some of their green technology sectors in the future, including Mexico, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

It also cited the bioethanol sector in Brazil and the potential for green hydrogen in Chile as examples of clean energy industry booms.

The report lists more than a dozen technologies, largely being used or developed by industrialized countries, including gene editing, blockchain, nanotechnologies, and renewable energy.