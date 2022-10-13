This groundbreaking motionless wind turbine is 50% more efficient than regular turbines

Standing out with its motionless, Aeromine is very respectful to nature — it does not make noise and does not harm or kill birds.

The technology uses aerodynamics similar to race car airfoils to capture and amplify each building's airflow. The stationary, silent, and durable Aeromine unit generate energy around the clock in any weather while taking up only 10 percent of the roof space required by solar panels.

They can generate up to 100 percent

Aeromine systems are made up of 20-40 units installed on the edge of a building in the direction of the predominant wind. The combination of Aeromine's wind solution and rooftop solar, designed to work seamlessly with a building's existing electrical system, can generate up to 100 percent of a building's onsite energy needs while minimizing the need for energy storage.

"This is a game-changer adding new value to the fast-growing rooftop power generation market, helping corporations meet their resilience and sustainability goals with an untapped distributed renewable energy source," said Aeromine CEO David Asarnow, a veteran of the climate technology industry.

"Aeromine's proprietary technology brings the performance of wind energy to the on-site generation market, mitigating legacy constraints posed by spinning wind turbines and less efficient solar panels."