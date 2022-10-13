This groundbreaking motionless wind turbine is 50% more efficient than regular turbines
Commercial property owners can fulfill the rising demand for on-site renewable energy thanks to a revolutionary bladeless wind energy solution that can be integrated with current solar energy systems and building electrical systems, thanks to Aeromine Technologies.
"Aeromine Technologies' patented motionless wind harvesting system generates up to 50 percent more energy at the same cost as rooftop solar PV," says the company.
Standing out with its motionless, Aeromine is very respectful to nature — it does not make noise and does not harm or kill birds.
The technology uses aerodynamics similar to race car airfoils to capture and amplify each building's airflow. The stationary, silent, and durable Aeromine unit generate energy around the clock in any weather while taking up only 10 percent of the roof space required by solar panels.
They can generate up to 100 percent
Aeromine systems are made up of 20-40 units installed on the edge of a building in the direction of the predominant wind. The combination of Aeromine's wind solution and rooftop solar, designed to work seamlessly with a building's existing electrical system, can generate up to 100 percent of a building's onsite energy needs while minimizing the need for energy storage.
"This is a game-changer adding new value to the fast-growing rooftop power generation market, helping corporations meet their resilience and sustainability goals with an untapped distributed renewable energy source," said Aeromine CEO David Asarnow, a veteran of the climate technology industry.
"Aeromine's proprietary technology brings the performance of wind energy to the on-site generation market, mitigating legacy constraints posed by spinning wind turbines and less efficient solar panels."
There is plenty of room for existing solar and utility infrastructure on a building's roof, thanks to the Aeromine system's modest footprint. It gives owners of commercial properties a useful new weapon in their pursuit of energy independence in the face of rising energy costs and demand for amenities like electric vehicle charging stations.
BASF Corporation, which is evaluating the Aeromine system at its manufacturing site in Wyandotte, MI, is one of the companies testing the new technology.
"Creating a better way to harvest the power of wind"
Aeromine Technologies explains itself as "understanding the untapped potential of wind energy and limitations of existing rooftop energy options to capture it, Aeromine’s founders envisioned a better solution that would be much more productive.
The innovation represents a significant step up over earlier dispersed wind turbines, which are inadequate for most rooftop installations. The creators of Aeromine have developed a significantly more efficient method to exploit even mild wind to generate electricity for sizable, flat rooftop structures like warehouses, data centers, office buildings, and apartment buildings.