The Defense News reports that the United States armed forces on the Pacific island of Guam are gearing up for critical test flights of its missile defense systems sometime in 2024. Managed by the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA), the agency's director announced this on August 9 at the Space and Missile Defense Symposium. According to currently available information, the test will involve the U.S. Navy's modified Aegis weapon system and SM-3 Block IIA interceptor.

First-line of defense

The systems are designed to be the island's first line of defense in case of ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missile attacks. It will feature radars, launchers, interceptors, and a command-and-control system. Some of these elements are in place, but the complete package should be go-to-go by 2024. The construction is estimated to cost somewhere in the region of $800 million, with another $38.5 million required to upgrade the agency’s Command and Control, Battle Management, and Communications program to support Guam’s defense.