A white hat hacker who goes by the username Green on Twitter has found "Elon Mode" in Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software. He then took a 60-mile (965 km) trip on the highway and noted his observations in a Twitter thread.

For those who do not know about him, Green has been toying with Tesla's software and sometimes even hardware for years now and is especially interested in the FSD (who isn't? ). However, unlike Musk fans who gasp at the slightest of advancements made in software, Green has been critical of it in the past.

This time around, though, Green appears pleasantly surprised at what the mode unlocked for him and seems to have also enjoyed his long journey. Before we get a bit critical of Green's account, here's what he found.