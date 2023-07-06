Study says hand odor can help identify the sex of a criminal

Study says hand odor can help identify the sex of a criminalThe research can help in criminal investigations of robbery, rape and assault.Sejal Sharma| Jul 06, 2023 03:02 AM ESTCreated: Jul 06, 2023 03:02 AM ESTinnovationRepresentational imagemoonHo Joe/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Human odor is a complex mixture of secretions from the body, impacted by genetics and environmental factors. Our body odor sometimes stays in the environment because of the constant shedding of the outer layer of the skin, along with sweat, oils, and other glandular secretions.A team of researchers at the Florida International University studied the profile of scent compounds from a person’s hand and found that it can be used to predict their sex.Can aid criminal investigationsBy using a person’s scent from either their breath or armpits, the study expands on the capability of using hand odor for forensic research that could help in criminal investigations like robbery, rape and assault. See Also Related Sweat odors from other people treats social anxiety? Yes, finds study First 3D model of human odor receptor tells us how we smell Meet ANDI: A robot that can breathe, sweat and walk The researchers note that although fingerprints and DNA are the biometrics most commonly utilized to identify a suspect or victim of a crime, these forms of evidence can be found in quantities that are too small to be used, leaving little to no forensic evidence that can be used for prosecution.Dogs are often trained and used as specialized sentient detectors to distinguish and identify personal human odor. But even though canines are reliable, laboratory-based subject identification has been difficult due to the lack of robust datasets and analytical techniques.Scent collected from palms of 60 individualsThe researchers collected hand odor of sixty individuals of African American, Hispanic, and Caucasian race/ethnicity, for their study. People were asked not to wash their hands for a minimum of one hour prior to sampling.The human sweat will have no odor until it interacts with the microbiota in the skin. After this interaction, there is a breakdown of non-volatile chemicals into volatile molecules that form a distinctive human ’scent.’“Although genetics and microbial diversity aid in the stability of odor, there is a secondary odor composition that has been determined to be variable and endogenous via the skin’s multi-layer composition,” noted the researchers. Physiological secretions are excreted through the eccrine, apocrine, and sebaceous. Of these three glands, the researchers have focused on the eccrine gland, which is distributed all over the body but more densely in the palms, forehead, and soles of the feet.The researchers used an analysis technique called mass spectrometry, with a 96.67% accuracy rate for both male and female samples."The overall impact of this study could assist in changing the trajectory of how we currently utilize human odor in the field of forensic. Investigators now have an opportunity to rapidly assess the volatiles of collected human odor samples," concluded the researchers.The study was published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You AI hyper-personalization: A revolutionary approach to tailor customer experienceCapturing final act of photosynthesis offers milestone for clean energy'Debris field' just discovered in search area for missing Titan SubTitanic director James Cameron knew about the sub's fate since MondayComputer scientists just developed a system for helping AI understand human goalsScientists create technology to exploit electrical nanowires hidden in soil and oceansMissing sub: 'Catastrophic implosion' killed all five on board the TitanRescue expert confirms: Debris is missing sub's landing frame and fairingAI revolution meets marketing returns: Aiko, Aiden world's first AI internsWorld's fastest jetliner 'Overture' closer to reality thanks to its 'Symphony' engines Job Board