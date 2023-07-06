Study says hand odor can help identify the sex of a criminal

Human odor is a complex mixture of secretions from the body, impacted by genetics and environmental factors. Our body odor sometimes stays in the environment because of the constant shedding of the outer layer of the skin, along with sweat, oils, and other glandular secretions.

A team of researchers at the Florida International University studied the profile of scent compounds from a person’s hand and found that it can be used to predict their sex.

Can aid criminal investigations

By using a person’s scent from either their breath or armpits, the study expands on the capability of using hand odor for forensic research that could help in criminal investigations like robbery, rape and assault.