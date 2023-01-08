This haptic shirt allows you to feel a video game

"The result; a deep level of immersion you won't find anywhere else."

Based on microsensations

At the base of the technology are microsensations, the smallest unit that you can calibrate. Each produced sensation is composed of one or more microsensations.

"A gunshot is composed of three microsensations: entry wound, exit wound, and bleeding," noted the CES page.

"With our algorithm, we can create an infinite number of different sensations. All we have to do is imagine a sensation and modify the parameters of the wave."

The shirt comes with an app that saves the users' stats so that calibration will be automatically customized every time they play. The intensity can be modified at any time.

The OWO haptic system allows the wearer to feel sensations in 10 different areas of the upper body, including the arms. Furthermore, it is wireless, which means users can move freely.

It's made of a flexible lycra that permits customization to all kinds of body sizes and shapes and has a long-lasting battery.

OWO was invented by Jose Fuertes, who sought to merge the simple pleasure of being a kid arcade gamer with fitness technology.

"In 2015, Jose founded Wiemspro, a cutting-edge company that uses full-body electro-muscle stimulation (EMS) for fitness. This technology proved to be groundbreaking, as popularity spread with distributors in more than 35 countries all over the world," stated the CES entry.